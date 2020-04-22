Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced that has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its patent-pending New Drug Application (NDA) Emerphed, the first and only premixed ephedrine in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 mL vial. With no need for compounding, diluting, or mixing, Emerphed saves valuable staff time while also reducing the potential for preparation error and waste.

“With the approval of our Emerphed Injection, Nexus Pharmaceuticals is looking to streamline the standard of care in the operating room,” said Mariam S. Darsot, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

Shahid Ahmed, Chief Scientific Officer added, “By offering a premixed, ready-to-use formulation of ephedrine, we are helping to reduce precious time spent preparing drugs in the OR, as well as reducing waste and minimizing the potential for human error.”

Emerphed will be available in a ready-to-use 10 mL vial that does not require further dilution. Each vial contains 50 mg ephedrine sulfate in 0.9% sodium chloride.

Ephedrine Sulfate injection is an alpha- and beta-adrenergic agonist and a norepinephrine-releasing agent that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

Emerphed can cause pressor effects with concomitant use with oxytocic drugs. Can also cause tachyphylaxis with repeated administration of ephedrine.

Overdose of Emerphed can cause a rapid rise in blood pressure. In the case of an overdose, careful monitoring of blood pressure is recommended. If blood pressure continues to rise to an unacceptable level, parenteral antihypertensive agents can be administered at the discretion of the clinician.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus Pharmaceuticals ensures that its high-quality FDA-approved drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable, lifesaving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Source: Company Press Release