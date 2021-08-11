Biotechnology firm Moderna and Canadian government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a new messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada.

The latest deal is claimed to be a major milestone in Canadian government’s strategy to rebuild the biomanufacturing and life sciences sector and will help position the country as mRNA centre of excellence as well as a global mRNA research and development hub.

Moderna stated that the collaboration aims to provide direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities in Canada.

The new facility will also develop domestically manufactured portfolio of mRNA vaccines that are in development for respiratory viruses that include Covid-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and potential other vaccines, pending licensure.

The biotechnology firm is also in discussion with other governments regarding potential collaborations based on a similar model.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said: “We recently announced data from the final analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study demonstrating that vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with this efficacy remaining durable six months after administration of the second dose.

“As a company, we are committed to global public health. While we are still responding to this pandemic, we also want to ensure we and society learn from it.

“As Moderna expands internationally, we are delighted to bring mRNA manufacturing to Canada. We believe that this innovative business model will have global impact and implications.”

Currently, the company has 23 programmes under development for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases and 15 programmes have entered the clinic.