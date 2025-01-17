Micron Biomedical has secured over $16m in a Series A3 financing round to expand the commercial manufacturing of its needle-free vaccines.

This funding round was led by J2 Ventures and the Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). With this funding, the company’s total Series A equity value raised to over $33m.

The company received a $3.7m grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for the development of needle-free vaccines against Disease X, earlier in the month.

Also, it announced plans for the first Phase II trial of its needle-free measles/rubella vaccine which was supported by a $7.5m grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Micron Biomedical CEO Steve Damon said: “The financial investment, commercialisation experience, and scientific and technical input of GHIC and J2 Ventures will accelerate our ability to bring needle-free medicines and vaccines to more people who either can’t access them today or prefer to receive them without an injection.

“As we build on global demand for and positive data about Micron’s microarray technology for vaccines and drugs, this continued support poises Micron Biomedical to accelerate our commitment to improved health outcomes through better access and convenience.”

The needle-free technology claims to deliver vaccines that are previously injectable as well as therapeutics through dissolvable microarray compounds that are painlessly pressed into the topmost skin layers.

The company noted that its technology is known to have the potential to eliminate the vaccine and therapeutic reach in remote or challenging environments, especially in applications of national security events, military operations, and outbreaks of epidemics and pandemics, where rapid medical attention is needed.