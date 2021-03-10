Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire private biopharmaceutical company Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. in a bid to expand its novel immuno-oncology portfolio.

Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire private biopharmaceutical company Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. in a bid to expand its novel immuno-oncology portfolio.

California, US-based Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. is into the pioneering work of conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted immunotherapies.

The agreement will see the global R&D-driven biopharma leader Takeda gain Maverick’s T-cell engager COBRA platform along with a broad development portfolio.

The portfolio includes Maverick’s lead development candidate TAK-186 (MVC-101) – a conditionally active T-cell Engager, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors, and TAK-280 (MVC-280) – which is used for the treatment of patients with B7H3-expressing solid tumors and is expected to enter the Takeda clinic in the second half of its 2021 fiscal.

Maverick’s COBRA platform is specifically designed to safely attack a wide range of solid tumours, while limiting toxicities in normal tissues. This platform complements Takeda’s approach to redirecting immune cells to target cancerous ones.

Once the transaction is sealed, Maverick employees, along with its team of scientists, will become a part of Takeda’s Research & Development organisation.

Takeda’s Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit head Chris Arendt said: “Collaboration is paramount to our R&D strategy and our pursuit of novel approaches to treat cancer. By supporting pioneers like Maverick working in emerging areas of science, we can share expertise, resources and risk to bring transformational new therapies to patients faster. Maverick’s cutting-edge COBRA platform is an exciting addition to our oncology portfolio that provides a novel conditional bioengineering approach to advance redirected immunotherapies against solid tumours.”

In 2017, Takeda and Maverick had signed a multi-year collaboration deal to develop conditionally active T-cell engager therapies, with Takeda receiving an equity stake and exclusive rights to buy Maverick after five years.

Based on the potential of the COBRA platform and the success of the lead programmes, Takeda exercised the purchase option, with a pre-negotiated upfront payment amounting to $525m, subject to certain adjustments.

Maverick Therapeutics CEO James Scibetta stated: “Takeda’s exercise of their purchase option is a tribute to the Maverick team’s singular focus on improving outcomes for patients with solid tumour cancers. Through the acquisition, patients will benefit from the expansion of resources and experience Takeda brings to accelerate development of our COBRA-derived therapies. Takeda has been an excellent partner since Maverick’s inception, venerating our independence through a period marked by rapid innovation, providing actionable consultation, and providing direct cell line development and manufacturing support through the Covid-19 pandemic to keep us on our aggressive schedule.”

Most of Takeda’s R&D efforts are focussed on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Neuroscience, Rare Genetic and Haematology, and Gastroenterology. Its R&D investments also target plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Deal finalisation is expected in the first quarter of Takeda’s 2021 fiscal.