Gene editing company iECURE has raised $65m in a Series A-1 financing round to advance in vivo programmes to treat rare paediatric liver diseases.

Co-led by LYFE Capital and Novo Holdings, the financing round has also seen participation from existing investors OrbiMed Advisors and Versant Ventures.

The latest funding will bring iECURE’s total funds raised to $115m, along with the $50m funding raised previously in the Series A financing that was closed in September last year.

The company intends to use the funds from the latest financing round for advancing its lead programme, GTP-506.

These proceeds will also be used for completing pre-IND activities, start clinical trials, and achieve clinical data from the Phase I/II trial of the company’s lead investigational product for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

They will also be used for the pre-IND activities for Citrullinemia Type 1 (CTLN1).

iECURE CEO Joseph Truitt said: “In the last year, we have made significant progress in both advancing development of our lead programme for neonatal onset OTC and building a world-class team with an extensive track record in developing and commercialising novel therapies.

“We believe that this funding will enable us to execute all the tasks necessary to begin clinical development of what could be the first mutation-agnostic in vivo gene insertion therapeutic programme.”

Novo Ventures partner Ray Camahort and LYFE Capital managing director Derek Yuan will join the Board of Directors of iECURE, as part of the Series A-1 financing round.

Additionally, iECURE has appointed Tal Zaks to its board as OrbiMed’s new representative on the Board of Directors.