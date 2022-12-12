Chinese company HitGen has signed a research agreement with biopharmaceutical firm Nitrase Therapeutics to discover DNA-encoded library-based drug.

Nitrase Therapeutics is deploying its NITROME platform for developing several therapies that target nitrases, a new enzymes class discovered by the company.

The platform has created leads for nitrase enzymatic inhibition reactions that can cause disease.

Under the deal terms, HitGen will use its DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology platform centred around the synthesis, design and screening of DELs for discovering compounds which attach to certain targets.

As per the terms of the agreement, the company will receive an undisclosed upfront payment along with milestone payments from Nitrase.

HitGen Board chairman and CEO Dr Jin Li said: “It’s really exciting for us to work on this novel target class with Nitrase. As one of HitGen’s four core technology platforms, DEL is an efficient ‘engine’ to advance drug discovery.

“We look forward to working closely with Nitrase’s scientists to identify novel hits from HitGen’s DNA-encoded libraries and generate new lead compounds for their research programs to address unmet medical needs associated with Parkinson’s and other diseases.”

The company develops DEL technology as well as applications to early-stage small molecule drug discovery.

Nitrase Therapeutics CEO Pierre Beaurang said: “Nitrase Therapeutics has made breakthrough discoveries in the role of protein nitration, caused by company-discovered enzymes called nitrases, in various diseases.

“We have identified over 30 nitrases thus far, and we look forward to working with HitGen to expand our existing pipeline of compounds that are capable of modulating nitration for the development of novel therapeutics.”