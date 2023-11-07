Halozyme Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals have signed a global collaboration and non-exclusive license agreement for the ENHANZE drug delivery technology in Alzheimer's disease.

Halozyme’s ENHANZE is a recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20) for quick subcutaneous drug delivery.

Acumen plans to evaluate the potential application of this technology in the development of ACU193, the company’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate for targeting Amyloid-β Oligomers (AβOs) to treat early AD.

As per the agreement terms, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Acumen.

The company is also eligible to receive potential future milestone payments based on development progress, regulatory approvals, and sales achievement.

Furthermore, Halozyme will receive single-digit royalties on net sales of commercialised medicines with the ENHANZE technology.

Acumen revealed positive Phase I data that showed ACU193 was generally well-tolerated with an overall safety profile.

ACU193 achieved the primary objective in its first-in-human, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled study, both in single and multiple doses for early AD patients.

Halozyme Therapeutics president and CEO Dr Helen Torley said: “We share Acumen’s view that the Alzheimer’s disease treatment paradigm is at a key inflection point with recent and expected approvals paving a new path for treatment.

“We appreciate the opportunity to enter this market and look forward to supporting the development of ACU193 to emerge as a potential treatment of choice.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than 55 million individuals globally experience dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for 60-70% of cases.