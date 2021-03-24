Italian pharmaceutical company Fidia Farmaceutici has signed a binding agreement to acquire an integrated portfolio of anti-inflammatory drugs from Sanofi.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fidia will acquire the registrations, trademarks, as well as the related commercial rights of seven products that are leading brands within their segment and have recorded worldwide sales of over €40m in 2019.

The products include Urbason: oral and injectable; Esperson, Topicorte, Flubason and Dermatop: topical; Surgam: oral and suppositories; Flebocortid: injectable.

In addition to further expanding its product portfolio and specialities, the deal will help to strengthen Fidia’s presence in the prescription drug market.

It will also help to combine the company’s leadership in the joint care field and support its business in dermatology.

Fidia Farmaceutici president and CEO Carlo Pizzocaro said: “The acquisition represents an opportunity to strengthen managerial resources, under the framework of a sustainable annual average growth: once again, a development model that is characterised by the ability to face the challenges and seize the opportunities of tomorrow, in the long-term, although the world’s economies have been particularly battered.”

The purchase also includes four corticosteroids and one non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), which are now widely being used to treat a number of conditions in several therapeutic areas.

The brands included in the deal will be marketed in Europe (with a special focus on Italy) Brazil, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Lebanon, Thailand as well as sub-Saharan African countries.

The company stated that the transaction is subject to approval from the antitrust and government authorities for FDI purposes.

For the deal, Chiomenti Studio Legale served as legal and tax advisor to Fidia on international basis.