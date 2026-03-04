Esperion Therapeutics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Corstasis Therapeutics to expand its cardiovascular franchise with the addition of Enbumyst, a bumetanide nasal spray.

Enbumyst is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating oedema linked to congestive heart failure, hepatic, and renal diseases in adults.

The agreement will see Esperion, via a subsidiary, purchase all outstanding stock of Corstasis for an upfront cash payment of $75m.

Corstasis shareholders are also eligible for up to $180m in additional payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as low double-digit royalties on sales of Enbumyst and any follow-on products.

The transaction is anticipated to conclude in the second quarter of 2026.

Enbumyst is the first nasal spray diuretic approved by the FDA and offers a self-administered outpatient option that may bridge the gap between oral and intravenous (IV) diuretic therapies for adults with oedema associated with liver disease, kidney disease, or heart failure.

Esperion plans to fund the acquisition using its current credit facilities and by monetising its Japanese royalties through funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management and HealthCare Royalty.

Esperion president and CEO Sheldon Koenig said: “This acquisition represents a compelling and strategically aligned opportunity that accelerates Esperion’s momentum and advances our long-term Vision 2040.

“Enbumyst brings meaningful innovation to millions of patients who continue to struggle with the daily burden of diuretic therapy. Enbumyst’s novel intranasal delivery, established regulatory approval, and expanding clinical footprint make it a natural fit for our cardiovascular franchise.

“We expect that by integrating Enbumyst into our proven commercial platform, we will drive sustained double-digit growth, strengthen our leadership in cardiovascular care, and create durable value for all of our stakeholders – from patients and providers to employees and shareholders.”

In January 2024, Daiichi Sankyo Europe amended its existing collaboration with Esperion. The collaboration was valued at $125m.