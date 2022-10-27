Global biotechnology firm CSL has signed a strategic option and license deal with biopharmaceutical company Translational Sciences for thrombus dissolving drug candidate, TS23.

The financial details of the agreement are not disclosed by the companies.

Under the deal, CSL will acquire exclusive and global license to TS23, an enhanced first-in-class anti-α2-antiplasmin monoclonal antibody.

TS23 is being developed for dissolving thrombi which cause serious conditions, including acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and pulmonary embolism (PE).

It dissolves blood clots by inactivating a2-antiplasmin for reducing bleeding, brain injury, disability and death in experimental ischemic stroke.

TS23 will be assessed in the NAIL-IT Phase II study in the US.

The study has been designed for assessing the thrombolytic effect and safety of TS23’s ascending doses in intermediate-risk acute PE patients.

CSL Hematology Therapeutic Area Research and Development vice-president Brahm Goldstein said: “We continue to evolve as a leading biotechnology company which is driven by its promise to patients with purposeful diversity in therapeutic areas, scientific platforms and strategic alliances, and today’s announcement is a further example of this.

“Pulmonary embolism is a condition of large unmet need, and we look forward to monitoring the Phase II study of TS23 to see how this promising treatment candidate could potentially help patients.”

The drug candidate showed dose-related α2-antiplasmin inactivation and was found to be safe in a Phase I study which was conducted in healthy volunteers.

Translational Sciences chief scientific officer Guy Reed said “The safe dissolution of pulmonary emboli may prevent serious, disabling complications and death.

“We are pleased that CSL recognised the therapeutic potential of TS23, and we look forward to collaborating with them into the future.”