Cosette Pharmaceuticals acquires Ambien rights in US

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the rights to Ambien and Ambien CR in the US from Sanofi US.

Ambien CR (zolpidem tartrate extended-release tablets) is intended for the short-term management of insomnia, which is manifested by challenges in initiating sleep and/or maintaining sleep continuity. Ambien (zolpidem tartrate) is for the short-term treatment of insomnia manifested by problem with sleep initiation.

Commenting on the latest acquisition, Cosette Pharmaceuticals president and CEO Apurva Saraf said: “We are excited at the addition of Ambien to our portfolio.

“We continue to leverage our demonstrated, best-in-class capabilities in executing complex carve-outs and integrating diverse products.”

The acquisition not only enhances Cosette’s product offerings but also underscores the company’s dedication to providing high-quality pharmaceuticals to patients globally.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals specialises in a range of branded pharmaceuticals, with a focus on women’s health, cardiology, and dermatology.

Cosette manufactures complex dosage forms such as topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions, and suppositories.

With corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina, the company is supported by over 300 dedicated employees across various functional areas.

The pharmaceutical firm is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a focus on the healthcare sector.

The company has made several acquisitions and integrations of products from various global regions, including Japan, Europe, and the US.

Earlier this year, Cosette Pharmaceuticals also acquired Vyleesi from Palatin Technologies, which is protected by five Orange Book-listed patents until 2041.

In February, Cosette announced the FDA’s approval of the first generic version of RECTIV (nitroglycerin) ointment, 0.4%, with a 180-day Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Cosette had then stated its plans to commence commercial shipments immediately, triggering the exclusivity period.