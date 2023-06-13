Charles River Laboratories International has teamed up with Korean biotechnology company Curigin for producing oncolytic ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) gene therapy.

The partnership will focus on the production of adenoviral vector.

Under the collaboration, Curigin will use the capabilities of Charles River in contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) solutions for supporting preclinical and clinical trials.

The trials will target the genes responsible for tumour growth.

Charles River Laboratories Biologics Solutions corporate senior vice president Kerstin Dolph said: “This collaboration with Curigin will tap into our industry-leading gene therapy CDMO capabilities and we are thrilled that our expertise will help bring potentially curative therapies to patients.”

The company offers products and services to support biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions and government agencies across the world to expedite their research and drug development initiatives.

Curigin president Jae-Gyun Jeong said: “Developing innovative therapeutics is our mission and we are steadily working towards that goal.

“We are excited to work with Charles River in the manufacturing phase as we continue to race on the path to drug development for oncology patients.”

The company develops anticancer gene therapy products.

These products use genetically engineered viruses along with new RNAi technology to quickly block the important disease-specific genetic signal pathways, shutting down the genes that are responsible for tumour growth.

The company’s lead candidate, CA102, is a genetically engineered adenovirus that is intended to treat bladder cancer.