US-based Catalent has agreed to acquire cell therapy company MaSTherCell Global for $315m in cash.

Established in 2011, MaSTherCell Global is a technology-focused cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that serves cell therapy innovators.

Catalent chair and CEO John Chiminski said: “MaSTherCell extends our leadership position in the biotech industry, complements our leading gene therapy offering, and allows us to deliver comprehensive development, manufacturing, analytical, fill-finish, and clinical supply solutions for innovators across the large molecule space.”

MaSTherCell operates a 25,000ft² facility in Gosselies, Belgium. It offers clinical services to the company’s customers.

Also, the firm is in the process of constructing a 60,000ft² adjacent commercial-scale production and fill-finish facility, which is expected to be operational in 2021. The new facility will add more than 250 new jobs to the currently employed 240 people.

After completing validation activities, MaSTherCell’s Houston facility will target development-scale projects. It is expected to employ more than 50 experts by the end of this year.

The company has expertise in the development and manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, as well as provides a range of related analytical services.

MaSTherCell produces therapies based on chimeric antibody receptor-engineered T cells (CAR-T), T cell receptors (TCR), tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC).

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed in Catalent’s 2020 fiscal year.

MaSTherCell CEO Darren Head said: “MaSTherCell has built comprehensive capabilities to address the complexities of cell therapy production.

“Like Catalent, our experience has taught us the importance of technology selection, advanced know-how, and quality and regulatory expertise for successful cell therapy programs that are aimed at producing life-altering treatments.”

With more than 13,000 employees, Catalent offers advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products.

In May 2019, Catalent wrapped up its $1.2bn acquisition of Maryland-based gene therapy CDMO Paragon Bioservices. Paragon is engaged in viral vector development and manufacturing for gene therapy companies.