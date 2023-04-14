Caris Life Sciences and Flare Therapeutics have announced a partnership to advance the precision oncology pipeline of the latter into clinical trials.

The multi-year strategic partnership will leverage latest molecular profiling approaches guiding patient selection and participation to accelerate precision medicine approaches across five of the therapeutic programmes of Flare.

It will use the comprehensive molecular tissue and liquid profiling services of Caris including whole transcriptome sequencing and whole exome sequencing for participants in Flare’s clinical trials.

Additionally, the partnership will apply Caris’ data and analytics tools to strengthen future enrolment programme for trials and companion diagnostics capabilities.

Flare Therapeutics chief development officer Michaela Bowden said: “We understand the importance of shaping translational insights early on as a major area of focus to help ensure efficient drug development at scale and clinical trial preparedness.

“With access to Caris’ robust clinico-genomic real-world data, comprehensive molecular profiling and extensive precision oncology alliance network, we are well positioned to unlock the full potential of drugging transcription factors by further unraveling the molecular complexities of cancer at the patient level and successfully enter the next phase of our growth as a clinical stage company.”

As per the agreement terms, Flare will use the next generation sequencing technology of Caris for the molecular testing of patients treated with Flare’s assets.

Flare can also access Caris’ data insights and analytics capabilities for expediting oncology drug discovery, discovering new biomarkers and optimising clinical positioning strategies for its pipeline.

Furthermore, the company will leverage Caris’ biomarker-driven patient selection for trials.

Caris Life Sciences senior vice-president and chief scientific officer Milan Radovich said: “The data accessibility and continuum across real world and clinical trial populations will provide Flare the necessary insights for successful molecule discovery and development.”