The University of Calgary and Alberta Children’s Hospital have secured C$68,000 ($48,694) from Brain Cancer Canada for a research initiative spearhead by Dr Patrick Sipila and Dr Aru Narendran, aimed at improving outcomes for children with aggressive brain cancers.

Titled, “Biological Correlative Studies to Improve Current Outcomes of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and High-Risk Brain Tumours with a Neoantigen-Based Anti-Cancer Vaccine in Clinical Trial,” the project is mainly focused on progressing an immunotherapy approach for some of these aggressive paediatric brain cancers.

The team of Dr Narendran and Dr Sipila is investigating a neoantigen-based anti-cancer vaccine to enable the immune system of an individual to identify and destroy tumour cells.

Its research will assess the vaccine’s efficacy, potential clinical applications, and safety, providing essential biological data on its performance.

This research could expedite the new treatment development for children with DIPG and other high-risk brain tumours.

DIPG is stated to be a particularly devastating paediatric brain tumour, with a survival rate of less than 10% two years post-diagnosis.

As the disease progresses, it increasingly impairs critical brain functions, leading to severe disability in affected children.

Dr Narendran said: “Philanthropic organisations such as the Brain Cancer Canada give true hope for children fighting brain cancer, granting the crucial support needed to advance translational research and the preparation of innovative treatment protocols for the future.

“By funding collaborative efforts and high-risk, high-reward projects, your giving ensures that scientists and physicians continue to work to discover safer, more effective novel treatments for our patients.”

Brain Cancer Canada, committed to bettering the lives of individuals with primary malignant brain tumours, supports this research as part of its mission.

The organisation is said to fund research, advocate for treatments, and invest in neurosurgical technologies.