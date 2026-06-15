Simcere Pharmaceutical Group has entered a research collaboration agreement with Stanford Medicine to develop new therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Under the deal, Simcere will provide funding for exploratory research on a first-in-class novel molecule in the respiratory field.

If the research is successful, Simcere will have the option to in-license the molecule and secure all global rights to the resulting product.

The study will involve collaboration with Stanford Medicine chemical biology researchers, led jointly by Stanford Medicine Accelerator director and chemistry and chemical engineering professor Chaitan Khosla, and Stanford Medicine chemistry professor and fibrosis-related targets specialist Cui Bianxiao.

IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease with no known cause, marked by the development of fibrosis in the lung interstitium.

This leads to increased stiffness and reduced elasticity in lung tissue, progressing to respiratory failure.

Simcere Pharmaceutical stated that current medical options do not fully reverse pulmonary fibrosis, and the median survival time following diagnosis is about three years. The five-year survival rate is estimated at 20%-40%.

Simcere Pharmaceutical chief investment officer Zhou Gaobo said: “This marks the second first-in-class original project worldwide in collaboration between Simcere and Stanford Medicine.

“This ongoing collaboration reflects Simcere’s active steps toward Innovation 2.0 and fulfils its corporate mission (‘For patients, for life’). We look forward to jointly developing more innovative products to benefit patients.”

Professor Khosla commented: “Highly targeted therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis have long been an urgent unmet clinical need. We are pleased to work with Simcere to advance the translation of chemical biology breakthroughs together.”

In June 2025, NextCure entered a strategic partnership with Simcere Zaiming, a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, to develop SIM0505, a new antibody-drug conjugate targeting cadherin-6 or K-cadherin (CDH6) for treating solid tumours.