AstraZeneca has sought Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its AZD7442 to prevent symptomatic Covid-19.

AZD7442 is a cocktail of two long-acting antibodies — tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061).

The US Vanderbilt University Medical Center-discovered LAAB combination was licenced to AstraZeneca in June last year.

It is obtained from B-cells convalescent patients following Covid-19 infection.

If FDA grants EUA, AZD7442 will become the first-ever LAAB to receive such authorisation for Covid-19 prophylaxis, AstraZeneca noted.

AstraZeneca BioPharmaceuticals R&D executive vice-president Mene Pangalos said: “Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised often aren’t able to mount a protective response following vaccination and continue to be at risk of developing Covid-19.

“With this first global regulatory filing, we are one step closer to providing an additional option to help protect against Covid-19 alongside vaccines.”

The EUA application comprises safety as well as efficacy results from the Phase III PROVENT and STORM CHASER clinical trials and a Phase I trial.

AZD7442 is the only LAAB with Phase III results showing a statistically significant decline in the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 development versus placebo, AstraZeneca added.

The company had reported data from the PROVENT pre-exposure prophylaxis trial of the antibody cocktail in August this year.

In the trial, AZD7442 offered a 77% decline in the risk of developing the symptomatic disease compared to placebo.

In the PROVENT trial, more than 75% of subjects had co-morbidities linked to a high risk of severe disease or a reduced immune response to vaccines.

Findings showed that 25 symptomatic Covid-19 cases were reported at the initial assessment of the trial while the combination treatment was demonstrated to be well-tolerated.

As per the initial in vitro data, AZD7442 was found to offer wide-ranging anti-Covid activity.

In addition, it also showed to neutralise emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, such as Delta and Mu variants.

AstraZeneca is holding talks with the US Government and others on distribution agreements for the LAAB combination.