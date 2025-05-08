German life science company Evotec has been awarded a $2.5m grant from The Gates Foundation (GF) to enhance the development of tuberculosis (TB) treatment regimens.

It is said to be the second grant awarded by the foundation to the company and marks the continuation of a productive five-year collaboration between the parties.

Evotec’s partnership with the foundation claims to have already produced standardised preclinical data that aids in selecting safer and shorter TB drug combinations.

The latest grant will enable Evotec to utilise its fully integrated TB platform to further characterise treatment regimens.

This effort is expected to expedite the creation of transformative treatments for the condition.

Evotec noted that TB is an extremely infectious, airborne condition that can be fatal, mainly occurred due to mycobacterium tuberculosis, which normally impacts the lungs and other body parts.

Evotec chief scientific officer Dr Cord Dohrmann said: “We are honoured to receive this new grant from GF, which reinforces our shared commitment to advancing better treatment options for TB.

“Through our ongoing partnership, we have made important contributions to the identification of promising new regimens, and this grant enables us to continue that work.”

In January this year, the company announced the receipt of grant of $4.5m from the Korea Institute of Advanced Technology, along with Yonsei University and Zymedi, the Korean biotech firm.

This grant is to support the development of biologic therapies aimed at treating lung diseases, which also include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and asthma.

Evotec is focused on integrating science with AI-powered platforms and technologies to expedite the discovery and development of life-changing medicines.

The company’s expertise encompasses biologics, small molecules, and cell therapies and is backed by its PanOmics and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology platforms. Evotec claims to offer a spectrum of services, from standalone to fully integrated research and development (R&D) programmes.