Court of First Instance of Brussels has ordered AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe by 27 September this year.

The court decided to grant interim measures in the case, brought by the European Commission and the 27 EU Member States.

AstraZeneca had committed to deliver about 120 million vaccine doses by the end of this month and approximately 300 million doses to European Commission by the end of September this year.

The company stated that the court judgment has also acknowledged its difficulties in producing the vaccine.

The judge ruled the drug manufacturer to deliver 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. The drugmaker said it would “substantially exceed” that by the end of June.

So far, AstraZeneca supplied more than 70 million doses and it would substantially exceed 80.2 million doses by the end of June.

According to the court decision, the company must deliver 15 million doses by 26 July, another 20 million by 23 August and an additional 15 million by 27 September.

Additionally, AstraZeneca will face penalty of €10 for each dose if it is not delivered according to the deadlines mentioned in the court ruling.

AstraZeneca general counsel Jeffrey Pott said: “We are pleased with the Court’s order. AstraZeneca has fully complied with its agreement with the European Commission and we will continue to focus on the urgent task of supplying an effective vaccine, which we are delivering at no profit to help protect people in Europe and around the world from the deadliest pandemic in a generation.”