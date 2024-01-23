The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) and the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) have launched the RECUR initiative to improve patient access to CAR T therapy.

This collaboration aims to improve the evaluation process for CAR T therapy for cancer patients.

It focuses on five crucial factors to ensure timely and personalised care for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

CAR T therapy has shown significant promise in treating LBCL, offering new options for patients who have exhausted traditional treatments.

However, the process of identifying eligible candidates and facilitating access to CAR T therapy requires oncologists to consider several key factors.

Most patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL are potential candidates for CAR T cell therapy.

The RECUR initiative highlights that age and existing medical conditions should not be barriers to accessing this potentially curative therapy.

It also focuses on the role of caregivers, recognising their significant impact on a patient’s treatment and wellbeing.

Additionally, the urgency to refer patients for CAR T cell consultation is crucial for timely access to these life-saving therapies.

Post-CAR T therapy care is another important aspect, with the need for appropriate infrastructure and support for patients following their cell therapy to ensure continuity of care.

The RECUR initiative aims to empower oncologists, healthcare professionals, and patients with the knowledge necessary for successful CAR T therapy and the importance of early and timely referral to centres with expertise.

It seeks to enhance patient outcomes by improving the efficiency of the referral process and fostering collaboration among medical experts.

AACI CAR T Initiative Steering Committee chair Peter Riedell said: “The launch of RECUR marks an important milestone in advancing personalised care for cancer patients.

“By focusing on these key factors and promoting collaboration, we can optimise and achieve equal access to the delivery of CAR T therapy to those who need it most, regardless of age, comorbidities, or previous treatment history.”