Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Arbutus Biopharma has identified many molecules that can inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro), achieving its first milestone under Covid-19 discovery research and license deal.

The SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 Mpro is said to be a potential target to treat Covid-19 and address potential future coronavirus outbreaks.

Arbutus, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures have signed a discovery research and license agreement in April this year with focus on discovering new inhibitors that target the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 Mpro.

The partnership will combine Arbutus’ antiviral agents discovery and development expertise and the DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology of X-Chem along with the biophysics, protein sciences and structural biology capabilities of Proteros.

Following the discovery, the biopharmaceutical firm secured a global exclusive license to the identified molecular targets.

X-Chem and Proteros will receive a milestone payment from Arbutus in exchange for the license.

Arbutus chief scientific officer Dr Michael Sofia said: “Our goal with this collaboration was to identify unique and differentiated pan-coronavirus assets targeting the main coronavirus protease which could deliver a much-needed oral antiviral treatment for SARS-CoV-2 and any potential future coronavirus outbreaks.

“To have identified small molecule inhibitors that are potent and selective against Mpro just six months after commencing this collaboration demonstrates the importance Arbutus, Proteros and X-Chem are placing on quickly developing effective and safe therapies to successfully combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have achieved this important milestone and to move this program forward into the lead optimisation stage.”

Together with X-Chem and Proteros, the company will continue to develop pan-coronavirus agents that will treat and prevent future outbreaks.