Synthetic biotechnology company Amyris has agreed to acquire MenoLabs, a menopause symptoms treatment company.

The acquisition will help accelerate the company’s growth and establish a footprint in the menopause market.

Previously, Amyris announced plans to establish a new consumer brand to offer science-backed, wellness and personal care products for the menopause market this year.

MenoLabs is focused on addressing perimenopause and menopause symptoms and offers all-natural treatments for menopause symptoms.

The company has launched eight products over the last two years. MenoFit, an all-natural menopause relief supplement, is said to be a major product among them.

By penetrating retail channels this year, MenoLabs intends to further expand its omnichannel presence. Currently, it earns subscription-based, recurring revenue stream through its online site.

The company has also introduced a perimenopause and menopause health tracker app, MenoLife, to help users to track and examine over 40 menopause-related symptoms.

Amyris CEO and president John Melo said: “We are committed to empowering women and creating a platform to support them with our leading science and wellness technology platform. Women deserve products and solutions that work during this period in their lives.

“Our acquisition of the products and app that the MenoLabs team has built accelerates Amyris’ entry into the menopause market.

“We expect the combination of MenoLabs and the previously announced menopause brand with Naomi Watts to have the potential to deliver an estimated $30 million in revenue in their first year and expect significant growth potential in the years ahead.”

Through fermentation and its Lab-to-Market operating platform, Amyris supports the transition of the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients.

The company’s Lab-to-Market operating platform leverages advanced machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence technologies.