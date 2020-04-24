Agastiya Biotech announces it has discovered its previously tested anti-cancer small molecule AB001 as a viable SARS-CoV-2 virus therapeutic.

Based on in silico models, AB001 acts on ACE-2 to inhibit the entry of the virus into the cell and also works on NSP15 to prevent its replication. Interestingly the molecule also has demonstrated zero toxicity in earlier in vitro and in vivo studies.

Recent results identify AB001 as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2. Dr. MG Dinesh, senior scientist for Agastiya Biotech says, “Our work carries promise that AB001 may halt SARS-CoV-2 progression to severe disease state and prophylactically protect frontline health care workers in areas with existing pandemic of SARS-CoV-2.”

Currently multiple antivirals are under evaluation in randomized control trials to treat COVID-19 including hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and lopinavir/ritonavir. AB001 is highly bioavailable, has multiple targets and also is immunomodulatory besides being an anti-viral agent.

Agastiya Biotech’s lead development candidate acts in the following ways:

Stopping Supernatant and Cell Associated Viral RNA Replication

Stopping SARS-CoV-2 Entry and Replication

Targeting Cytokine Storms in the Lungs

Increasing the number and activity of cytotoxic T cells

Promoting activation of macrophages, NK (natural killer) cells and DC (dendritic cells) which facilitate Antigen Presenting Cells (APC) to CD4+ and CD8+ in the immune response

Agastiya Biotech intends to begin human clinical trials of AB001 this year. Agastiya Biotech’s founder, Dr. Baskaran Pillai, says, “The lead development candidate, AB001, has potential to be preventive as well as therapeutic in early stages to metastatic levels of cancer. Our game changing discoveries in carcinoma therapies are twofold: elimination of cancer stem cells and no or minimum toxicity to normal cells.”

