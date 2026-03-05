Affinia Therapeutics has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast track designation (FTD) for AFTX-201, a genetic medicine under investigation for treating Bcl-2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3)-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

AFTX-201 is being evaluated as a one-time intravenous gene therapy in adults with genetically confirmed BAG3 DCM.

The therapy delivers a fully human, full-length BAG3 transgene using the company’s capsid engineered for cardiac transduction at doses five to ten times lower than doses of gene therapies such as AAV9 or AAVrh74.

It is undergoing assessment in the Phase I/II UPBEAT clinical trial in BAG3 DCM patients.

The single-arm, open-label, multi-centre trial is evaluating the pharmacodynamics, tolerability, safety, and preliminary efficacy of AFTX-201. It has dose-exploration and dose-expansion phases. All participants receive a single intravenous infusion at a dose supported by preclinical data.

Safety is monitored over 52 weeks post-administration with additional pharmacodynamic and efficacy assessments.

The trial design incorporates preclinical proof-of-concept findings and oversight measures, including protocol stopping rules, central safety reviews, and an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.

Affinia Therapeutics’ chief medical officer Hideo Makimura said: “We are grateful to the FDA for granting the fast track designation to AFTX-201 as a treatment for BAG3 DCM and to the patient and physician communities for their support of our UPBEAT clinical trial.

“This fast track designation, together with the FDA’s recent approval of our IND application for AFTX-201 and the European Medicines Agency’s designation of AFTX-201 as an orphan drug, strengthens our conviction that AFTX-201 has the potential to significantly improve the lives of those affected by BAG3 DCM.”

The designation aims to accelerate medicines that address unmet medical needs in serious conditions. Programmes, which are granted FTD, receive early and frequent feedback from the FDA during development and may submit marketing applications on a rolling basis.

If criteria are met, the FDA can also grant accelerated approval or priority review, potentially reducing time to market.

In October 2025, Affinia Therapeutics raised $40m in a Series C funding round, led by New Enterprise Associates.