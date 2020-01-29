Accenture has entered into a technology collaboration with Google Cloud with an objective to help life sciences companies advance the discovery, development, and delivery of their innovative therapies.

In this connection, Accenture will use Google Cloud as the cloud technology provider for its INTIENT life sciences industry platform.

The new, multi-year partnership will see Google’s cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities combined with the life sciences services and platforms of the professional services company.

The collaboration is expected to enable life sciences organisations to make their data more accessible, valuable, and secure.

According to Accenture, the INTIENT platform gives life sciences organisations end-to-end capabilities from drug discovery and research to clinical development and treatment delivery.

INTIENT is said to facilitate insights and collaboration across the life sciences enterprise. The platform is claimed to enable the application of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to data to generate insights that can help in better and faster patient outcomes.

Launched in May 2019, the INTIENT platform is said to have been developed by the company based on more than seven years of collaboration with over 25 life sciences companies for developing and deploying platform technology solutions.

Accenture products group chief executive Simon Eaves said: “INTIENT will advance Accenture’s and Google Cloud’s shared mission to empower life sciences organizations with intelligent solutions that help bring innovative treatments to patients around the world, with greater speed, safety, and efficacy.

“Together, we can deliver exceptional value to clients at a rapid pace.”

As the architecture of Google Cloud supports open source technology, it is expected to help Accenture in expanding INTIENT’s capabilities by letting partners, independent software vendors, and content providers to quickly develop and offer additional solutions that can further increase the value of the platform.

Google Cloud president Tariq Shaukat said: “We’re excited to partner with Accenture to transform the life sciences industry with cloud technologies. Our shared goal is to accelerate developments in treatments by leveraging powerful Google Cloud capabilities, such as AI and data analytics, to gain insights that correlate symptoms, events, and treatments in new and unexpected ways.”