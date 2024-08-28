Zuellig Pharma has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Regeneron Ireland DAC for the launch and commercialisation of Libtayo (cemiplimab) in the South Korean and Taiwanese markets.

A fully human monoclonal antibody, Libtayo acts on the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells.

It is said to be the first-line monotherapy approved for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The drug is also used to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in South Korea.

In Taiwan, the asset is approved for the monotherapy treatment of advanced NSCLC.

Developed using Regeneron’s VelocImmune technology, Libtayo received approval from regulatory bodies in over two dozen countries for multiple indications.

Zuellig Pharma, with its extensive network, provides distribution, digital, and commercial services.

The company’s footprint spans 16 markets and employs over 12,000 individuals.

Zuellig Pharma is instrumental in serving more than 200,000 medical facilities and collaborates with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally.

Zuellig Pharma CEO John Graham said: “We are excited to accelerate the availability of Libtayo to patients in South Korea and Taiwan. With our proven track record and deep understanding of the complex biopharma environment in Asia, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative therapies to patients in the region.

“This also represents a significant milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and improve patient outcomes, especially in the burgeoning oncology segment.”

The latest development comes after Zuellig Pharma formed a commercialisation agreement with Novartis Singapore to extend access to its portfolio of In-Market Brands (IMB) in Singapore.

This collaboration combines the expertise of Zuellig Pharma Singapore and Novartis Singapore to improve patients’ access to cutting-edge medications in local communities.