WuXi XDC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korean biotechnology firm AbTis to develop and manufacture a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) products.

The company is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA and provides end-to-end contract research, development, and manufacturing of bioconjugates, such as ADCs.

Under the terms of the deal, AbTis will gain access to integrated services of WuXi XDC to manufacture linker and payload and develop ADC conjugation process.

These services will also be used for manufacturing drug substance and drug product, and ADC formulation and drug product manufacturing process development.

WuXi XDC CEO Dr. Jimmy Li said: “With our integrated services and know-how, we are pleased to be enabling AbTis to develop and manufacture its portfolio of ADC products.

“We will continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, enabling our global partners and benefiting patients worldwide.”

The company will provide the complete range of development and manufacturing services at the facilities.

AbTis CEO Dr. Sang Jeon Chung said: “This partnership will allow us to leverage WuXi XDC’s world-class expertise in both innovative conjugation technologies and comprehensive capabilities for ADC development and manufacturing.

“We look forward to making more ADC products accessible to patients.”

Recently, WuXi Biologics expanded its integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) services by offering development and cGMP manufacturing for microbial-derived products at its MFG14 facility in Hangzhou, China.

Since early this year, the facility has been performing CMC projects for multiple clients.