Vor Biopharma, an oncology company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cells (eHSCs) for the treatment of cancer, announced it has raised $110 million in a Series B financing.

Proceeds will advance the company’s lead candidate VOR33 into clinical trials, deepen its portfolio, and accelerate the validation of additional targets for its scientific platform, which is designed to remove redundant proteins so that transplanted stem cells become invisible to targeted therapies while leaving diseased cells vulnerable. Vor’s treatment strategy has the potential to bring a revolutionary treatment paradigm for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.

“Vor has an elegant approach to engineering hematopoietic stem cells that we believe is amongst the most promising innovations in oncology,” said Joshua Resnick, MD, Managing Director at RA Capital Management. “We are proud to support the efforts of their impressive team of experienced leaders and drug developers as they work aggressively to establish a new standard of care in stem cell transplants and forge ahead into first-in-human clinical studies.”

RA Capital Management led the Series B financing, along with a diverse group of well-respected new investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Pagliuca Family Office, Alexandria Venture Investments, and other undisclosed investors, including additional institutional crossover investors. Existing investors 5AM Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation — JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), Osage University Partners, and co-founder PureTech Health participated in the financing.

“The high caliber of investors participating in this financing underscores the tremendous potential of our eHSC platform,” said Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have ambitious goals for the coming year, and this financing is an important step as we prepare to treat cancer patients in our first clinical trials.”

