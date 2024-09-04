The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted authorisation for Moderna’s Spikevax JN.1, an updated Covid-19 vaccine targeting the JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

With the MHRA approval, the updated vaccine will be included in the National Health Service (NHS) autumn vaccination programme.

The company noted that the vaccine will be given on priority to individuals at the highest risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

Furthermore, Spikevax JN.1 will be made available for private purchase for the first time in the UK. This option caters to people who do not qualify for the NHS programme.

High street pharmacies, occupational health providers, and private healthcare companies will be offering the vaccine.

The approval of Moderna’s vaccine is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) recommendations.

The group had previously advised that vaccines be updated to target the JN.1 family of Omicron subvariants for the upcoming 2024/25 vaccination campaign.

Currently, the JN.1 group of subvariants is said to be predominant strain in the UK.

Moderna UK general manager Darius Hughes said: “As the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve, Covid-19 continues to present a serious health risk. Updated vaccines targeting circulating strains play a vital role in helping to protect those most at risk from severe illness and hospitalisation, alleviating strain on the NHS.

“With the approval from the MHRA, we are pleased that our updated Covid-19 vaccine will be available to the UK public, both through the NHS autumn vaccination program, as well as being available to purchase privately for the first time.”

In August this year, the company received the European Commission (EC) marketing authorisation for mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. This vaccine is intended for use in adults aged 60 years and above to offer protection from RSV-caused lower respiratory tract disease.