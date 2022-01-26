Twist Bioscience has teamed up with Artisan Development Labs to discover new antibodies against five undisclosed targets.

As part of the collaboration, the US-based company will use its Library of Libraries for the discovery of new antibodies against Artisan Bio’s immunotherapy targets.

Meanwhile, Artisan will develop custom cell therapies using its STAR Guides and Immune Cell Engineering Foundry.

Twist Bioscience CEO and co-founder Emily Leproust said: “CRISPR presents a myriad of opportunities to revolutionize human health. Artisan has a unique approach that combines a deep understanding of this gene-editing technology with advanced AI analysis.

“Our collaboration with Artisan will leverage our innovative antibody discovery capabilities to help translate this cutting-edge approach into novel cell therapies.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Twist will get project fees for each programme along with upfront technology access.

The company will also be eligible for clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones as well as royalties on product sales.

It stated that the collaboration also includes an option to expand the discovery to additional targets.

Twist has developed a disruptive DNA platform with its technology that supports a new way of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip.

Artisan Bio CEO Ryan Gill said: “Twist’s novel and diverse libraries provide access to a wide range of unbiased antibodies.

“We look forward to bringing together the massively parallel DNA synthesis platform of Twist with our own massively parallel cell engineering platform to develop the next generation of cell therapeutics.”

In August last year, SomaLogic, CM Life Sciences II and Twist Bioscience have collaborated to discover new therapeutic targets and antibodies.