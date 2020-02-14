Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), the company’s autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy with a defined composition of purified CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 17, 2020.

“There remains a critical need for additional therapies in large B-cell lymphoma, particularly for relapsed or refractory patients,” said Stanley Frankel, M.D., senior vice president, Cellular Therapy Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “Based on the TRANSCEND NHL 001 data, liso-cel has the potential to expand treatment options for those affected by this aggressive blood cancer who did not respond to initial therapies or whose disease has relapsed. This BLA acceptance and Priority Review designation is an important step as we work to improve treatment for these patients in need.”

The BLA, submitted by Juno Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, is based on the safety and efficacy results from the TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial, evaluating liso-cel in 268 patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high-grade lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma and Grade 3B follicular lymphoma. TRANSCEND NHL 001 is the largest study of CD19-directed CAR T cells to support a BLA to date and was recently the subject of an oral presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.

According to the FDA, a Priority Review designation will direct overall attention and resources to the evaluation of applications for drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.

Liso-cel was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the FDA for R/R aggressive large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including DLBCL, not otherwise specified (de novo or transformed from indolent lymphoma), PMBCL or Grade 3B FL, and Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme by the European Medicines Agency for R/R DLBCL.

Liso-cel is an investigational compound that is not approved for use in any country.

