Teijin Pharma has signed a joint research agreement with Tokyo-based Aska Pharmaceutical to develop small-molecule drug candidates for gynaecological diseases.

The collaboration aims to expedite early-stage drug discovery focused on innovative therapeutics, using Teijin Pharma’s expertise in computer-aided drug design (CADD) and AI.

Under the agreement, both companies will focus on identifying “hit” compounds that interact with specific molecular targets.

These initial compounds will undergo further optimisation to establish the desired efficacy, pharmacokinetic properties, and safety required for potential drug development.

Teijin Pharma is advancing its drug candidate discovery process by enhancing simulation accuracy and predictive modelling, resulting in a research platform that shortens timelines and raises the probability of success in drug development.

Aska Pharmaceutical brings experience grounded in addressing real-world clinical needs, particularly in women’s health, and has developed a portfolio focused on unmet medical requirements in the field.

The company has developed a wide range of products to support women at various stages of life.

The partnership will combine Teijin Pharma’s advanced drug discovery technologies with Aska Pharmaceutical’s clinical expertise in gynaecological disease evaluation.

Both companies share the goal of providing innovative treatments to improve the quality of life for women with gynaecological conditions.

Aska Pharmaceutical specialises in three areas: urology, internal medicine (gastroenterology and thyroid), and obstetrics and gynaecology.

Teijin operates across high-performance materials and healthcare solutions worldwide, working with partners to deliver solutions aligned with its long-term vision.

Teijin recently submitted an application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency seeking manufacturing and marketing approval for lonapegsomatropin, a prodrug of somatropin, which is administered once weekly.