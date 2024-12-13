Tanner Pharma has partnered with Agenus to offer expanded access to investigational immunotherapies, botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL), for individuals with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) and other advanced solid tumours.

This initiative is facilitated through a Named Patient Program (NPP), allowing patients to access these treatments based on clinical evidence and medical needs prior to regulatory approval.

The collaboration aims to manage access to BOT/BAL for individuals in locations that permit named patient access to investigational medicines. The NPP upholds ethical and compliance standards while providing individuals, in consultation with their physicians, the opportunity to access BOT/BAL.

BOT and BAL are tailored to target malignancies, including MSS CRC and other tumours that have been resistant to immune-based treatments historically.

Clinical outcomes have shown complete pathological responses in neoadjuvant MSS colon cancer patients and durable tumour responses across multiple cancer types, suggesting the potential to redefine standards of care for these patients.

A human Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody, BOT enhances anti-tumour immune responses, especially for those tumours that are unresponsive to conventional therapies.

It primes T cells, downregulates regulatory tumour T cells, and activates myeloid cells for inducing long-term immune memory. When used alone or along with BAL, BOT has demonstrated promising clinical responses in various cancers.

Tanner Pharma Group connects healthcare providers and patients with essential treatments through NPP, compassionate use, and extended access programmes, with a focus on ethical and regulatory compliance.

Agenus was founded in 1994 and aims to expand the benefits of cancer immunotherapy. With a portfolio of immunological agents, including cell therapies, antibody therapeutics and adjuvants, the company operates end-to-end development capabilities.

In January this year, Agenus reported outcomes from the NEST-1 study of BOT/BAL in the neoadjuvant setting for colorectal cancer, including both MSS CRC and Microsatellite Instability High CRC.