Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered into a more than $2bn worth deal with Neurocrine Biosciences to develop potential therapies for psychiatric disorders.

Under the strategic collaboration, the companies will develop and commercialise compounds in Takeda’s early-to-mid-stage psychiatry pipeline.

As part of the deal, Neurocrine has secured an exclusive licence for Takeda’s seven pipeline programmes, including three clinical-stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression and anhedonia.

TAK-831 is a potential first-in-class D-Amino Acid Oxidase (DAAO) inhibitor, which completed multiple Phase I studies. It is currently under on-going Phase II studies including the Phase II INTERACT proof-of-concept study in negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

TAK-653 is a potential first-in-class Alpha-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-Isoxazole Propionic Acid (AMPA) potentiator. The company has completed phase I studies and is a Phase II study-ready compound with the potential to be developed for treatment-resistant depression.

TAK-041 is a potential first-in-class G Protein-Coupled Receptor 139 (GPR139) agonist, and it has completed multiple Phase I studies. It is also a phase II study-ready compound with the potential to be developed to treat anhedonia in depression.

Neurocrine Biosciences CEO Dr Kevin Gorman said: “We are excited to collaborate with Takeda to bring life-changing therapies to people living with serious, challenging and under-addressed psychiatric disorders who are in need of better treatment options.”

As per the terms of the deal, Neurocrine will take responsibility for the development and commercialisation of all pipeline compounds included in the collaboration.

Takeda will secure $120m upfront cash from Neurocrine, as well as eligible to receive development milestone payments of up to $495m.

Takeda will also secure commercial milestone payments of up to $1.4bn, as well as double-digit royalties on net sales.

Takeda may also be elected to share a 50:50 profit share on all clinical programmes on an asset-by-asset basis.

Takeda will not be eligible to receive development or commercial milestone payments for any asset in which the company is participating in a 50:50 profit share arrangement.

Takeda neuroscience therapeutic area unit head Dr Sarah Sheikh said: “With longstanding experience developing and commercializing therapies for serious neurological and psychiatric disorders, Neurocrine Biosciences is the ideal partner to continue to develop our early-to-mid-stage psychiatry portfolio and bring these potential new therapies to patients.”

In February this year, Takeda Pharmaceutical exercised its option to acquire PvP Biologics in a deal valued at around $330m.