Takeda has announced a global collaboration and licence agreement with Halozyme to continue advancing vedolizumab with the latter’s Enhanze drug delivery technology.

Through this partnership, Takeda aims to enhance patient care while exploring new opportunities for vedolizumab.

Marketed as Entyvio, vedolizumab is approved for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Both of these inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are chronic and complex, frequently necessitating different treatment strategies as time progresses.

According to the agreement, Takeda will make an upfront payment to Halozyme, in addition to commercial milestone and potential future development payments. Halozyme will also receive royalties on sales of products that contain vedolizumab combined with Enhanze.

Halozyme’s Enhanze technology utilises recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20) and has been used by over one million patients through ten commercialised products in more than 100 markets worldwide.

Takeda’s global product and launch strategy, GI and inflammation head Robert Hollowell said: “For more than a decade, vedolizumab has played a pivotal role in helping patients to manage ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

“This collaboration marks another significant step in our dedication and leadership within the IBD community, including relentless pursuit of research and development addressing important patient needs.”

Halozyme president and CEO Dr Helen Torley said: “By leveraging Enhanze, a commercially validated solution that facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs, we aim to help patients spend less time managing their therapy and more time living their lives. This collaboration further highlights the broad applicability and value of Enhanze across multiple therapeutic areas.”

In October 2025, Nabla Bio entered a new multi-year research collaboration with Takeda to advance the AI-driven design of protein therapeutics.