Takeda Pharmaceutical has exercised its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics to accelerate development of allogeneic γδT cell therapies to address solid tumours.

In 2017, the companies formed a multiyear collaboration for the development of GammaDelta’s γδ T cell therapy platforms, in which Takeda secured an equity stake as well as a right exclusively to acquire GammaDelta.

Takeda chose to exercise its right to buy GammaDelta for a pre-negotiated upfront payment besides potential development and regulatory milestones.

With the transaction, Takeda will gain control of GammaDelta’s allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms.

The GammaDelta platforms include blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, as well as early-stage cell therapy programmes.

Takeda Oncology Cell Therapy and Therapeutic Area Unit head Christopher Arendt said: “We’re committed to developing cell therapies that will have an impact on large segments of patients by focusing on off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies that are highly accessible and have the potential to address solid tumors.

“Collaborating with scientific innovators with unique technology platforms and deep domain expertise, such as the GammaDelta team, allows Takeda to identify and accelerate the most promising approaches that can be developed into products to impact the lives of cancer patients.

“Gamma-delta T cell-based therapies represent a differentiated approach to target both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, and we are eager to integrate GammaDelta’s cell therapy platforms into our immuno-oncology R&D efforts.”

Subject to certain adjustments, the acquisition is anticipated to be concluded in the first quarter of Takeda’s 2022 fiscal year.