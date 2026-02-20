Syngene International has entered a strategic collaboration with VivaMed BioPharma to advance AI-derived repurposed therapeutic programmes.

This partnership aims to broaden VivaMed’s validation infrastructure for AI-driven drug repurposing partnership programmes and facilitate the delivery of scientifically validated, partner-ready therapeutic candidates.

It will combine Syngene’s preclinical development expertise with VivaMed’s AI-generated therapeutic hypotheses. This integration creates a pathway from computational drug candidates to translational validation.

VivaMed’s strategy is structured around three pillars. The first pillar is AI-powered discovery, which involves the use of an AI engine and a worldwide network of co-scientists to identify biomarkers, multi-omic datasets, repurposing opportunities, and drug links.

The second pillar is rigorous validation, supported by Syngene International. This focuses on various aspects such as in-vitro and in-vivo pharmacology studies, mechanistic pathway interrogation, and assay development. This framework enhances intellectual property development, regulatory readiness, and reproducibility.

Finally, strategic commercialisation ensures that validated programmes meet pharmaceutical priorities through the 505(b)(2) pathways and biomarker-driven strategies for de-risked scale-up.

VivaMed BioPharma CEO Kendric Speagle said: “AI-driven discovery must be matched with rigorous experimental execution. Our partnership with Syngene strengthens our validation engine and ensures that our most promising programmes are developed with the scientific depth and operational discipline required for pharmaceutical collaboration.”

Syngene senior vice-president and strategic collaborations head Kenneth Barr said: “This partnership strengthens our ability to apply a scaled drug development model to repurposed assets, translating high-throughput research into credible therapeutic candidates for the ultimate benefit of patients.”

The partnership aligns with VivaMed’s wider initiative to establish a globally integrated, AI-driven drug development ecosystem. By bringing together computational prioritisation and contract research validation expertise, both companies seek to create a scalable infrastructure that enables consistent, partnership-focused results.

VivaMed continues to engage academic institutions, pharmaceutical partners, and contract research organisations (CRO) to deliver validated programmes with IP protection.