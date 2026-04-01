Symeres has entered a collaboration with Ambagon Therapeutics on molecular glue research in colorectal cancer, aiming to address diseases considered difficult to treat.

The partnership aims to explore a new class of small molecules, called molecular glues, which enable or stabilise interactions between proteins.

Molecular glues are an emerging therapeutic modality with potential to expand the druggable proteome and reduce toxicity compared to conventional inhibitors or activators.

Symeres will assess Ambagon’s molecular glues through in vitro assays and mechanistic studies focusing on ternary complex kinetics.

The studies will use surface plasmon resonance (ResidenceTimer), as well as cellular assays, to analyse the impact on disease-relevant pathways.

The technical approach includes fluorescence microscopy to examine target protein nuclear translocation inhibition and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and Western blot analysis for downstream pathway activity. Cancer cell viability assays will be used to evaluate therapeutic potential.

Symeres will further contribute to the wider development programme by utilising its synthesis and validation services, including profiling compounds across its 102 cancer cell line panel.

This is aimed at providing early understanding of compound behaviour and supporting progression toward investigational new drug (IND) applications.

Jorg Benningshof, managing director of Symeres company Oncolines, said: “Targeting previously undruggable proteins remains one of the key challenges in oncology drug discovery.

“By combining Ambagon’s molecular glue technology with our translational research capabilities, we aim to generate meaningful insights to accelerate preclinical development across a variety of therapeutic conditions.”

Ambagon Therapeutics co-founder and CSO Christian Ottmann said: “This collaboration enables us to deepen our understanding of how molecular glues can modulate disease-relevant pathways in colorectal cancer.

“Working with Symeres provides access to robust validation platforms that are critical for progressing our pipeline.”