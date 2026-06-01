Eli Lilly and Company has entered a licensing agreement worth up to $1.26bn with Hanmi Pharm to develop, manufacture and commercialise Hanmi’s biologic drug candidate, sonefpeglutide (a LAPS GLP-2 analogue), worldwide excluding Korea.

The agreement covers Hanmi’s candidate that uses its LAPSCOVERY long-acting platform technology.

Sonefpeglutide combines Hanmi’s proprietary technology and has previously achieved approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a different biologic based on this platform.

Hanmi is conducting additional global clinical trials using the same technology for five other programmes.

The company’s research focuses on the biological functions of glucagon-like peptide 2 (GLP-2) such as promoting intestinal growth, reducing inflammation, and regenerating intestinal mucosa, with these effects confirmed in non-clinical studies.

Hanmi has presented the therapeutic benefits of LAPSGLP-2 in various indications at scientific meetings and is currently conducting a global Phase II clinical trial in short bowel syndrome (SBS).

Under the agreement, Hanmi will continue its ongoing global Phase II trial in SBS to completion while Lilly will further clinical development based on available data.

Lilly will gain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise sonefpeglutide outside Korea.

Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of $75m and will be eligible for up to an additional $1.185bn in milestone payments tied to clinical development, regulatory approvals, and commercialisation.

Hanmi will also receive royalties after the product launch.

Hanmi vice-chairman Juhyun Lim said: “It is highly meaningful that Lilly, one of the most closely watched innovators globally, has highly recognised the development potential for sonefpeglutide.”

Hanmi is continuing its drive for global partnerships and platform-based research, with international collaborations supporting R&D on therapies for oncology, rare diseases and obesity / metabolism.

Last month, Lilly agreed to acquire three vaccine-specialist biotech companies, strengthening its infectious disease portfolio and continuing its dealmaking activity in 2026.