Servier has signed an agreement to acquire Edgewise Therapeutics’ muscular dystrophy business in a deal valued at up to $2.65bn.

The value includes a $1.55bn upfront payment and as much as $1.1bn in regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

The acquisition aligns with Servier’s strategic goal in rare neurology, addressing the medical needs of currently underserved patients.

Both organisations’ governance bodies have approved the transaction, which will proceed following required regulatory review and satisfaction of closing conditions. The companies anticipate finalising the acquisition in the third quarter of 2026.

Through this agreement, Servier will assume control of Edgewise Therapeutics’ assets and operational capabilities related to muscular dystrophy, including sevasemten.

Sevasemten, an orally administered fast skeletal myosin inhibitor, is currently under pivotal investigation in a cohort of patients with Becker muscular dystrophy and is also in Phase II development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The drug is intended to help prevent contraction-induced muscle damage in individuals affected by rare forms of muscular dystrophy.

Becker muscular dystrophy is an X-linked genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle loss, for which there is currently no approved therapy.

DMD is a more severe, recessive genetic condition that manifests at birth and typically results in loss of mobility by early adolescence, with a median life expectancy of around 30 years.

Servier president Olivier Laureau said: “The acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics’ muscular dystrophy business is a key step forward to achieve our Servier 2030 ambition in neurology with a team of talented experts and a promising asset in muscular dystrophies.

“This acquisition aims to provide targeted therapies to patients with rare neuromuscular disorders. Developing treatments for young and adult patients, with highly debilitating rare conditions and limited to no options today, is at the heart of our mission.”

The transaction’s completion remains subject to regulatory clearance and customary conditions as both companies prepare for integration of the muscular dystrophy portfolio.

Earlier this year, Insilico Medicine entered a multi-year research and development (R&D) collaboration with Servier, worth up to $888m, to develop and discover new oncology therapies.