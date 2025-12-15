Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) has signed an agreement for the acquisition of US-based biotechnology company Arthrosi Therapeutics, a move that will expand Sobi’s presence in the gout treatment market.

Sobi will purchase for Arthrosi Skr9.1bn ($950m) in cash.

Additional payments of up to Skr5.3bn ($550m) may be made based on clinical, regulatory and sales milestones.

The acquisition will provide access to a next-generation urate transporter 1 (URAT1) inhibitor, pozdeutinurad, currently being assessed in two Phase III trials for the potential management of progressive and tophaceous gout.

The global trials are investigating the potential use of pozdeutinurad, with results anticipated in 2026.

Arthrosi is developing the therapy, designed to lower levels of serum urate, reduce gout flares and address tophi [deposits of monosodium urate crystals] in patients with progressive forms of the disease.

ApicHope holds the rights to the therapy in Greater China.

The completion of the transaction is contingent on customary closing conditions, and expected in the first half of 2026.

Arthrosi Therapeutics CEO and founder Litain Yeh stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with Sobi and look forward to working together to ensure a seamless transition as they advance pozdeutinurad towards pivotal data and potential regulatory filings.

“We believe that Sobi’s global expertise in commercialisation will accelerate our shared mission to deliver pozdeutinurad’s potentially transformative benefits for individuals living with gout.”

Sobi intends to finance the upfront payment primarily via debt, utilising existing credit facilities and a new credit facility from Handelsbanken and Danske Bank.

The acquisition is anticipated to have a positive impact on its mid to long-term growth and margin profile.

Barclays Bank is serving as Sobi’s financial advisor for this transaction, and McDermott, Will & Schulte is its legal advisor.