US-based private investment company SK Capital Partners’ affiliate has agreed to invest in Swixx BioPharma to support the latter’s next stage of growth and international expansion.

The investment values Swixx at more than €1.5bn ($1.76bn).

Swixx operates as a commercialisation platform for pharma companies, focusing on markets where those companies have chosen not to enter or have exited.

The company’s mission is to provide access to essential medications in hard-to-reach and underserved regions.

Swixx’s footprint spans Greece, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, several Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company’s sales are anticipated to exceed €1.3bn in 2026..

As part of the investment, Swixx’s co-founders Stuart Swanson and Petr Němec, along with CEO Jean-Michel Lespinasse and chief financial officer (CFO) Petr Pipal, will maintain significant ownership stakes.

Current institutional investors HBM Healthcare Investments and Mérieux Equity Partners will also remain as shareholders.

Lespinasse commented: “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Swixx, bringing both additional capital and expertise to drive our growth.

“We remain committed to expanding our role as the trusted partner for leading global biopharmaceutical companies, delivering sustainable outsourcing solutions in complex and emerging markets — and ultimately improving access and outcomes for patients.”

Rothschild & Co is acting as SK Capital’s sole financial advisor, with Bär & Karrer and Kirkland & Ellis providing legal counsel.

KPMG has advised on tax, financial, compliance and IT due diligence, while ClearView Healthcare Partners supported commercial due diligence.

Ares Credit funds provided committed debt financing for the deal.

On Swixx’s side, Jefferies served as lead financial advisor. Centerview Partners also acted as a financial advisor and Walder Wyss provided legal counsel.

EY offered financial, tax, compliance and legal vendor due diligence services, and BCG contributed to commercial vendor due diligence.

As of 31 December 2024, SK Capital manages close to $10bn in assets.