AstraZeneca and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s subsidiary Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (CTTQ) have signed an exclusive licence agreement for TQC3721.

AstraZeneca will obtain a licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise the phosphodiesterase 3/4 (PDE3/4) inhibitor, TQC3721, outside China.

The agreement also covers certain future development programmes on an exclusive worldwide basis for AstraZeneca.

Sino Biopharmaceutical will receive an upfront payment of $200m from AstraZeneca. The group is also eligible for further development, regulatory and sales milestone payments that could bring the total deal value to $1.9bn.

The licence arrangement also includes tiered royalties, which can reach up to double-digit percentages of annual net sales for the TQC3721 products.

The completion of the agreement is subject to standard closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

Discovered and developed by Sino Biopharmaceutical, TQC3721 is an inhaled PDE3/4 inhibitor under investigation for various respiratory conditions.

It is being studied in both nebulised and dry powder inhaler formulations within China, targeting chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Phase IIb data for the nebulised formulation in COPD reportedly showed a potential best-in-class profile. The compound is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for the nebulised version, while the dry powder inhaler formulation is at Phase II.

Sino Biopharmaceutical stated that the partnership is expected to combine AstraZeneca’s clinical development experience and expertise in respiratory medicine with the innovation capabilities of Sino Biopharmaceutical.

The company aims to accelerate TQC3721’s global clinical development and expand its potential to reach more patients worldwide.

This agreement represents the second out-licensing transaction for Sino Biopharmaceutical with a multinational company in 2026, following a separate collaboration with Sanofi announced in February.

In May 2026, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.