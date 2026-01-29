Sensorion has announced a €60m ($71.9m) reserved offering through the issuance of 214,285,714 new ordinary shares at €0.28 per share to advance the development of its gene therapy pipeline.

The financing includes a €20m strategic investment from Sanofi and €40m from existing and new investors such as Artal (advised by Invus), Redmile Group, Cormorant Asset Management, Sofinnova Partners, Sphera Healthcare, and Coastlands Capital.

Settlement of the offering is expected around 30 January 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Sanofi’s participation, alongside other healthcare investors, will support the progression of Sensorion’s genetic medicine pipeline, particularly SENS-601 (GJB2-GT).

The new funding is allocated to drive key milestones for this programme, which targets hearing loss associated with GJB2 mutations, including obtaining clinical trial application (CTA) / investigational new drug (IND) approval and enrolling the initial clinical cohort.

SENS-601 is Sensorion’s second gene therapy candidate to progress towards clinical trials, following SENS-501, which entered clinical development in 2024.

The company plans to use approximately €56m of net proceeds from the reserved offering primarily for research and development related to its gene therapy programmes SENS-501 and SENS-601, as well as for general research and development and corporate expenses.

With additional cash reserves totalling approximately €47.3m as of 31 December 2025, Sensorion expects its funds will support operations into the second half of 2027. The company continues to seek non-dilutive financing for other assets.

Sensorion CEO Nawal Ouzren said: “We welcome Sanofi’s new strategic investment in Sensorion to advance our pipeline of innovative therapies intended to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from hearing disorders.

“With the additional capital, the company plans to intensify the ongoing efforts to progress the research and development of SENS-601, including the advancement of the programme into its clinical development, and to continue the clinical development of the SENS-501 programme. This marks an important milestone for the company’s corporate growth trajectory and for patients suffering from a variety of hearing loss disorders.”

In April 2024, Sensorion secured $16m from its investors to advance its gene therapy programmes for the treatment of deafness and hearing loss disorders.