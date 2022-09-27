Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Sciwind Biosciences has signed a research partnership agreement with RNAi therapeutics company SynerK for the joint development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases.

Under the deal, both entities will focus on discovering and developing new therapeutics based on small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology.

The partnership will identify new therapeutic targets, which are expected to play a significant role in disease biology for several liver and metabolic diseases.

Furthermore, the companies will engage in the discovery and development of novel siRNA therapeutics against these targets.

Sciwind Biosciences president Dr Weidong Zhong said: “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the SynerK team and utilize SynerK’s proprietary siRNA technology platform to discover new therapies to treat chronic diseases for which effective treatments are still urgently needed.

“This research partnership will provide exciting opportunities for both companies to explore new disease targets or targets that have not been successfully modulated through conventional therapeutic modalities, such as protein or small molecule drugs.”

Sciwind Biosciences, which has product pipeline comprising potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, has developed various technologies such as oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms. It has identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies.

With three research and development centres in Boston of US, Suzhou, and Beijing of China, SynerK is involved in the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics.