SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals has announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis to develop SciNeuro’s newly identified de novo amyloid beta antibody programme aimed at treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The agreement will leverage SciNeuro’s proprietary blood-brain barrier shuttle technology, aiming to deliver potential differentiation from current amyloid beta agents in development or on the market.

Both companies will jointly oversee early-stage development of the antibody candidates. Following the initial stages, Novartis will assume responsibility for all further product development and commercialisation worldwide.

Under the agreed terms, SciNeuro will receive an upfront payment of $165m. The company may also receive research funding, along with up to $1.5bn in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Tiered royalties will also be available.

Completion of the transaction is anticipated in the first half of 2026, subject to the end or waiver of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 waiting period and fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

SciNeuro founder and CEO Min Li said: “The anti-amyloid programme represents one of SciNeuro’s key strategic R&D priorities to target neurodegenerative disease. We are thrilled to collaborate with Novartis to continue its development, given its preeminent capabilities and commitment to next-generation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

“This collaboration delivers an optimal synergy, combining our expertise in disease biology and early development with Novartis’ global leadership in clinical development and commercialisation.”

Novartis biomedical research neuroscience global head Robert Baloh said: “There is a pressing need for new and differentiated therapeutics to help alleviate suffering in devastating neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are happy to be collaborating with SciNeuro, an organisation which has proprietary technology aiming to safely and effectively target amyloid beta and which shares our sense of urgency and commitment to this disease area.”

In October 2025, Novartis signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of US-based Avidity Biosciences for $12bn in cash on a fully diluted basis.