SanegeneBio has entered a $1.5bn global licensing agreement with Genentech, part of the Roche Group, for one of its ribonucleic acid interferences (RNAi) programmes utilising SanegeneBio’s technology platform.

The deal grants Genentech exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise the selected RNAi programme.

According to the contract, SanegeneBio will manage early development activities while Genentech will assume responsibility for all subsequent clinical development and global commercialisation.

The collaboration centres on SanegeneBio’s RNAi platform, which features new chemistries and delivery technologies designed to generate small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) medicines targeting multiple disease areas.

The deal provides SanegeneBio with an upfront payment of $200m. Additionally, the company is eligible for development and commercialisation milestone payments that total up to $1.5bn, alongside tiered royalties based on future product sales.

SanegeneBio CEO and founder Weimin Wang said: “Entering into this agreement with Genentech marks another important milestone for our innovative and differentiated RNAi chemistry and delivery platforms. We are delighted to work with a global scientific leader to continue delivering effective and life-changing therapies for patients worldwide.”

SanegeneBio operates as a venture-backed biotechnology company focused on advancing RNAi-based therapeutics. The company’s research and development (R&D) presence spans Shanghai, Suzhou, and Boston.

Its development pipeline includes experimental medicines addressing cardiometabolic indications, obesity, and autoimmune nephropathies. The company has already initiated clinical trials for four experimental medicines targeting these areas, utilising its LEAD tissue-selective RNAi delivery technology.

In November 2025, SanegeneBio formed a worldwide research and licensing partnership with Eli Lilly and Company to develop RNAi candidates for metabolic diseases.