The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced that a single dose Covid-19 vaccine called Sputnik Light, obtained authorisation for use in the country.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced that a single dose Covid-19 vaccine called Sputnik Light, obtained authorisation for use in the country.

With recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26), Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, which is claimed to be the world’s first registered vaccine for the disease.

As per the analysis of data gathered from 28 days after the injection, Sputnik Light showed 79.4% efficacy.

The results of Phase I/II Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the single dose vaccine showed that it can trigger antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of participants on day 28 after injection.

Meanwhile, virus-neutralising antibodies were observed in 91.67% of the participants.

The study also demonstrated the development of cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 in all volunteers. Sputnik Light did not cause any serious adverse events, RDIF said.

RDIF added that a Phase III clinical study in 7,000 volunteers is underway in the UAE, Russia, Ghana and other countries, with the interim results of the study expected this month.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: “The Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalisation, with only one injection needed.

“The single dose regimen solves the challenge of immunising large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster.

“The characteristics of the vaccine provide for simple storage and logistics, while Sputnik Light has an affordable price of less than $10.”

Dmitriev noted that the two dose Sputnik V vaccine will continue to be the main vaccination source in Russia. The plan is to export Sputnik Light to RDIF’s international partners to help fight the pandemic.