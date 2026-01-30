Repertoire Immune Medicines has collaborated with Eli Lilly and Company to develop tolerising therapies to treat several autoimmune diseases.

The partnership will focus on creating treatments intended to restore immune homeostasis and deliver durable remission for patients, avoiding the generalised immune suppression associated with existing therapies.

Under the agreement, Repertoire will lead partnership activities up to the selection of development candidates, using its T cell receptor-epitope discovery platform, DECODE.

After this stage, Lilly will oversee clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and commercialisation of any resulting therapies.

The agreement grants Repertoire an upfront payment of $85m, with the possibility of earning up to $1.84bn in additional milestone payments based on the achievement of specified development and commercial targets, along with tiered royalties on net sales.

Repertoire chairman and CEO Torben Straight Nissen said: “This collaboration further expands Repertoire’s partnered pipeline of tolerising therapies and affords us the opportunity to translate the unique discoveries produced by our DECODE platform into potentially paradigm shifting new medicines for autoimmune patients by addressing the root cause of the immune dysregulation and resetting their immune system to a healthier state.

“Lilly’s established leadership in immunology and commitment to advancing novel, potentially transformative medicines to patients with clear unmet needs give us great hope for the impact our innovation can have in the hands of such an exceptional partner.”

Repertoire focuses on discovering unique immune codes that shape human health and disease responses. Its DECODE platform is designed to reveal comprehensive interactions between T cell receptors and their antigenic epitopes, providing insights across the entire immune synapse.

The company is working on new T cell-targeted therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases through its internal pipeline, as well as through collaborations with companies such as Genentech, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pfizer.

In April 2025, Repertoire signed a partnership and licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, focusing on the discovery and development of T cell-targeted immune medicines to treat autoimmune conditions.