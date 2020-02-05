Rebiotix, a Ferring company, announced today that it has completed enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for RBX2660, an investigational therapy aimed at breaking the cycle of recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in the US alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified C. diff as an urgent public health threat, with limited options for treatment.

RBX2660 was developed under Rebiotix’s investigational microbiota-based MRT drug platform with the goal of delivering standardized, stabilized formulations to meet unmet medical needs. Conducted in the US and Canada, this is the first Phase 3 trial of its kind to be completed using a broad consortia microbiota-based formulation.

“Rebiotix was founded to harness the power of the human microbiome to treat debilitating diseases,” said Lee Jones, Rebiotix Founder and CEO. “Microbiota-based therapies have shown tremendous potential as an innovative, non-antibiotic therapy, starting with C. diff. The completion of enrollment of this trial is a critical next step in making microbiota-based products accessible to patients – we are excited about this important milestone and look forward to sharing results later this year.”

The Phase 3 trial builds on the company’s extensive history with the formulation, including several hundred participants previously enrolled in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. The robust data collected over the course of the company’s multi-year clinical development program will be eventually presented to the US FDA as part of a Biological License Application (BLA).

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, also with a rich and vast history of microbiome research of its own, led the industry by becoming the first major pharmaceutical company to acquire a microbiome therapeutics company in April 2018. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is expected to have the first regulatory approved microbiota-based therapeutic in the world through the potential approval of the RBX2660 in the US.

Source: Company Press Release